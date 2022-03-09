Looking At NextEra Energy's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NextEra Energy.

Looking at options history for NextEra Energy NEE we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $435,176 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $132,375.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $100.0 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $63.0K 20 56 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $55.8K 20 150 NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $53.3K 5.5K 36 NEE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $49.0K 20 100 NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $82.50 $45.0K 2.8K 113

Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,579,907, the price of NEE is down -1.23% at $80.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On NextEra Energy:

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $87

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

