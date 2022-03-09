This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bed Bath & Beyond

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond.

Looking at options history for Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $474,701 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $624,688.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $30.0 for Bed Bath & Beyond over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bed Bath & Beyond options trades today is 1281.44 with a total volume of 16,821.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bed Bath & Beyond's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBBY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $29.00 $459.0K 12 1.7K BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $29.00 $81.4K 0 154 BBBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $30.00 $76.8K 4.8K 3.4K BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $29.00 $55.5K 0 603 BBBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $29.00 $55.2K 0 423

Where Is Bed Bath & Beyond Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,852,938, the price of BBBY is down -0.09% at $22.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Bed Bath & Beyond:

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.