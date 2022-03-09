10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $36.00 $31.9K 2.6K 3.6K TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $550.0K 4.1K 3.0K NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $365.00 $49.5K 553 1.0K DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $45.5K 2.8K 1.0K FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $260.00 $613.8K 4.3K 457 CNK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $12.50 $29.0K 382 170 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $115.00 $35.6K 71 164 GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $2630.00 $28.8K 54 119 PARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $119.5K 2.8K 100 GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $2400.00 $25.5K 719 79

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 409 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 2614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 317 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $550.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 4119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 191 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 681 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 271 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $613.8K, with a price of $2265.0 per contract. There were 4350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNK CNK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $2630.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $7200.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PARA PARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.5K, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 2866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $2400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

