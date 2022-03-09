What Are Whales Doing With Twilio

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $345,894 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $76,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $220.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 311.75 with a total volume of 797.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $76.7K 126 167 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $145.00 $41.0K 28 30 TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $150.00 $35.7K 227 199 TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $175.00 $31.6K 100 10 TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $30.9K 371 4

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,380,789, the price of TWLO is up 6.98% at $146.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $306.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

