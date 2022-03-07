Affirm Holdings Whale Trades For March 07

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $878,987, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $180,178.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $140.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $22.50 $102.4K 89 106 AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $130.00 $96.6K 135 10 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $95.0K 1.0K 1 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $93.5K 2.3K 55 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $76.5K 694 52

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,275,142, the price of AFRM is down -4.08% at $34.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Jefferies downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $45

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

