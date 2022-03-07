DraftKings Whale Trades For March 07

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on DraftKings DKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for DraftKings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,016,432, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $236,835.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $65.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DraftKings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DraftKings's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $416.0K 12.1K 1.0K DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $17.50 $90.4K 2.8K 764 DKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $20.50 $78.5K 4.2K 648 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $22.50 $69.5K 2.8K 0 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $21.00 $60.9K 5.4K 1.6K

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,687,721, the price of DKNG is down -9.88% at $18.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On DraftKings:

Roth Capital upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $19

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

