This Is What Whales Are Betting On Datadog

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $139,890 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $994,050.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $145.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 789.78 with a total volume of 1,325.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $145.00 $162.0K 51 300 DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $145.00 $161.8K 51 0 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $145.00 $160.5K 51 200 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $130.00 $110.2K 890 63 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $106.2K 64 25

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,628,481, the price of DDOG is down -6.35% at $133.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $210

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.