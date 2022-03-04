JD.com Whale Trades For March 04

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 36 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,436,269 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $886,887.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $85.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $47.5 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $68.00 $282.5K 302 508 JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $80.00 $131.7K 2.4K 1.3K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $70.00 $131.2K 1.2K 1.9K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $62.50 $124.4K 3.1K 1.1K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $62.50 $107.6K 3.1K 0

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,231,048, the price of JD is down -6.25% at $63.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

