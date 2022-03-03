10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $36.00 $215.6K 1.6K 2.0K SBGI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $32.0K 817 1.4K LUMN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $11.00 $47.0K 2.3K 1.4K PARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $138.2K 5.5K 1.1K CARS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $17.50 $326.7K 5 990 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $365.00 $36.6K 273 641 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $47.00 $31.3K 1.1K 553 GOOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $2700.00 $26.4K 495 376 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $2690.00 $166.0K 125 234 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $46.5K 833 155

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1006 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $215.6K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 1684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBGI SBGI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUMN LUMN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 106 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 672 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 2386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PARA PARA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 216 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.2K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 5544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CARS CARS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 197 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 990 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $326.7K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 1164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $2647.0 per contract. There were 495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $2690.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.0K, with a price of $1660.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 197 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $2450.0 per contract. There were 833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.