Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Whale Trades For March 02

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $106,666 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $216,391.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $13.0 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $13.0 in the last 30 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AUPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $13.00 $46.7K 267 514 AUPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $11.00 $35.9K 1.2K 490 AUPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $35.7K 1.1K 868 AUPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $10.00 $35.0K 1.8K 1.5K AUPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $12.00 $30.7K 818 279

Where Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,194,854, the price of AUPH is down -1.96% at $11.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

