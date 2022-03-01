10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $165.00 $56.4K 14.9K 45.5K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $46.50 $32.1K 2.1K 3.4K CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $230.00 $33.0K 9.0K 1.5K KD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $38.8K 6.9K 1.1K CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $39.5K 1.8K 690 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $35.1K 2.4K 616 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $270.00 $41.8K 7.1K 570 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $125.00 $35.8K 1.6K 525 DOCN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $70.00 $62.7K 381 443 APPS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $60.00 $285.0K 137 347

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 14971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 422 contract(s) at a $46.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 2118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 9065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KD KD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1110 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 6987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD CRWD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 1880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $406.0 per contract. There were 2415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 7166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 570 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $897.0 per contract. There were 1605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCN DOCN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APPS APPS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 199 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $285.0K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

