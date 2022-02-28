Teladoc Health Whale Trades For February 28

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Teladoc Health TDOC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TDOC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for Teladoc Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,210,605, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $825,078.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $160.0 for Teladoc Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teladoc Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teladoc Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Teladoc Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $181.2K 7.0K 279 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $140.1K 7.0K 493 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $105.2K 1.1K 131 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $92.9K 954 51 TDOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $89.4K 2.6K 283

Where Is Teladoc Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,259,947, the price of TDOC is up 5.56% at $74.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Teladoc Health:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $121

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.