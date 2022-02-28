Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LNG

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cheniere Energy LNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Cheniere Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,930, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $812,834..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $160.0 for Cheniere Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cheniere Energy options trades today is 619.45 with a total volume of 2,538.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cheniere Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Cheniere Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $125.00 $204.9K 453 255 LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $185.3K 849 327 LNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $67.6K 382 30 LNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $145.00 $64.7K 282 324 LNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $160.00 $60.0K 7 501

Where Is Cheniere Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,462,333, the price of LNG is up 2.55% at $132.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Cheniere Energy:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.