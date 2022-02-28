American Airlines Group Whale Trades For February 28

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Airlines Group.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $385,084 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $431,819.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $22.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $109.0K 6.2K 1.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $16.50 $102.2K 282 39 AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $99.0K 11.6K 500 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $17.50 $74.8K 1.5K 1.5K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $66.0K 11.6K 200

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 30,421,435, the price of AAL is down -2.69% at $16.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

