What Are Whales Doing With Wells Fargo

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Wells Fargo WFC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Wells Fargo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $682,587, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $3,376,887.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $70.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wells Fargo options trades today is 5704.73 with a total volume of 15,184.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wells Fargo's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $2.3M 5.8K 850 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $419.2K 5.8K 1.0K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $57.50 $84.2K 6.1K 1.4K WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $70.5K 2.7K 669 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $70.5K 2.7K 519

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,955,795, the price of WFC is down -2.39% at $52.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.