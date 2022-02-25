This Is What Whales Are Betting On T-Mobile US

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on T-Mobile US TMUS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $862,726, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $83,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $140.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for T-Mobile US options trades today is 2410.43 with a total volume of 7,934.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for T-Mobile US's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $216.1K 4.4K 1.2K TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $207.0K 4.9K 600 TMUS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $91.0K 4.4K 1.7K TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $83.0K 7.0K 100 TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $66.0K 4.4K 301

Where Is T-Mobile US Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,741,228, the price of TMUS is up 1.29% at $125.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

