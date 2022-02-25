Looking At Simon Property Group's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Simon Property Group.

Looking at options history for Simon Property Group SPG we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $131,970 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $278,821.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $155.0 for Simon Property Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Simon Property Group options trades today is 1148.6 with a total volume of 6,212.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Simon Property Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Simon Property Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $63.9K 1.4K 79 SPG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $50.0K 259 65 SPG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $120.00 $49.9K 259 67 SPG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $40.1K 259 40 SPG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $35.6K 3.4K 1.5K

Where Is Simon Property Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 671,912, the price of SPG is up 1.51% at $139.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Simon Property Group:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Simon Property Group, which currently sits at a price target of $158.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

