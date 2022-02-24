This Is What Whales Are Betting On Twilio

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $2,161,635 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $866,980.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $290.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twilio's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twilio's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $413.4K 1.4K 209 TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $110.00 $352.5K 2 0 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $130.00 $273.0K 6 100 TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $271.4K 710 8 TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $125.00 $253.6K 5.1K 500

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,072,631, the price of TWLO is up 2.34% at $160.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $306.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

