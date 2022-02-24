Looking At PayPal Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[WATCH ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique trading strategy taught by Mark Putrino. Click Here to Watch Now

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 149 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 106 are puts, for a total amount of $8,675,935, and 43 are calls, for a total amount of $2,108,160.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $350.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 2553.05 with a total volume of 55,552.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $140.00 $446.7K 2.3K 207 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $246.6K 6.6K 232 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $227.9K 6.6K 130 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $227.7K 6.6K 105 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $227.5K 6.6K 80

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,824,940, the price of PYPL is down -1.7% at $99.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $198.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.