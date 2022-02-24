What Are Whales Doing With Cameco

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Cameco CCJ summing a total amount of $3,338,439.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 2,027,850.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $25.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale activity within a strike price range from $18.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $22.00 $1.2M 7.6K 3.5K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $18.00 $555.0K 163 1.5K CCJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $22.00 $420.0K 30 2.0K CCJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $21.00 $330.0K 10.4K 3.0K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $18.00 $299.8K 163 3.3K

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,930,618, the price of CCJ is up 9.21% at $22.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.