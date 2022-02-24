Johnson & Johnson Whale Trades For February 24

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 88% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $697,038 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $328,507.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $180.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $160.00 $187.5K 7.2K 1.6K JNJ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $160.00 $109.8K 7.2K 1.0K JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $80.7K 3.1K 155 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $160.00 $57.6K 7.2K 691 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $54.0K 108 140

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,716,426, the price of JNJ is down -2.54% at $157.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

