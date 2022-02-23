What Are Whales Doing With Affirm Holdings

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings AFRM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $276,450 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $214,750.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $120.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Affirm Holdings options trades today is 1793.88 with a total volume of 1,405.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Affirm Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $84.2K 25 10 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $84.0K 7.9K 731 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $36.00 $73.0K 195 524 AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $50.00 $62.5K 181 25 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $40.8K 296 14

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,314,224, the price of AFRM is down -0.43% at $36.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Jefferies downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $45

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

DA Davidson upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $75

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

