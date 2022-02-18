Snap Whale Trades For February 18

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Snap SNAP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Snap.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,713,072, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $2,536,255.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snap's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snap's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $1.3M 2.3K 4.2K SNAP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $35.00 $542.6K 8.6K 2.8K SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $535.8K 8.6K 1.4K SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $510.0K 15.6K 1.7K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $39.00 $272.6K 1.1K 2.1K

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,822,579, the price of SNAP is down -1.61% at $38.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $45

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $40

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $55

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

