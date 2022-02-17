10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

[WATCH NOW] If you have been struggling to profit off the market for the last month, Click Here to Watch How to Beat a Bear Market with this Options Trading Strategy by Nic Chahine

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $100.00 $29.2K 3.4K 11.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $3150.00 $26.2K 1.7K 1.9K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $17.00 $58.2K 4.7K 1.8K CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $32.2K 39.8K 1.8K ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $185.00 $47.5K 652 1.2K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/25/22 $890.00 $27.2K 845 1.1K OSTK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $71.2K 524 1.1K SONY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $105.00 $56.4K 1.0K 869 MAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $180.00 $802.4K 1.7K 828 CROX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $125.6K 690 673

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 3484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $2620.0 per contract. There were 1713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 1663 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.2K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 4717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 39840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $890.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $2720.0 per contract. There were 845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSTK OSTK, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SONY SONY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 867 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 1096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR MAR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $802.4K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 1782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CROX CROX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 314 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.