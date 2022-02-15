This Is What Whales Are Betting On Occidental Petroleum

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Occidental Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum OXY we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $130,265 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $304,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $50.0 for Occidental Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Occidental Petroleum options trades today is 2495.56 with a total volume of 2,877.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Occidental Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $28.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $39.00 $63.0K 1.3K 230 OXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $51.6K 7.8K 337 OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $28.00 $38.7K 820 32 OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $32.00 $38.5K 6.0K 50 OXY PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $39.00 $34.8K 0 100

Where Is Occidental Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,228,742, the price of OXY is down -4.88% at $39.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Occidental Petroleum:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

