What Are Whales Doing With Novavax

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax NVAX we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $450,442 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $818,463.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $200.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Novavax options trades today is 1329.47 with a total volume of 2,219.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Novavax's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $92.00 $240.0K 0 200 NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $113.4K 941 225 NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $111.8K 427 229 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $80.0K 2.7K 97 NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $76.0K 2.8K 200

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,124,838, the price of NVAX is down -10.1% at $81.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Novavax:

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.