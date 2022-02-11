Looking At Danaos's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Danaos.

Looking at options history for Danaos DAC we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $576,050 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $444,465.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $100.0 for Danaos over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaos's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaos's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaos Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $85.00 $162.0K 1.0K 103 DAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $95.00 $125.7K 1.7K 90 DAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $74.2K 62 152 DAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $62.7K 2.0K 838 DAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $44.0K 170 1.0K

Where Is Danaos Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 535,904, the price of DAC is up 0.65% at $99.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Danaos:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Danaos, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Danaos, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.