Datadog Whale Trades For February 11

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $510,109 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $135,615.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $195.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $213.5K 79 101 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $46.5K 475 78 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $44.6K 475 27 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $44.4K 475 98 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $172.50 $38.8K 50 167

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,436,933, the price of DDOG is up 0.05% at $174.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Rosenblatt upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

