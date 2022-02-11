Costco Wholesale Whale Trades For February 11

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale COST we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $562,975 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $248,701.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $475.0 to $530.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale activity within a strike price range from $475.0 to $530.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $520.00 $231.8K 413 3 COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $515.00 $146.7K 398 77 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $490.00 $101.2K 206 36 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $495.00 $54.3K 458 60 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $490.00 $48.0K 349 121

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 648,558, the price of COST is down -0.15% at $517.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $606

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

