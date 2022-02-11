What Are Whales Doing With Twilio

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $252,792 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $522,930.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $290.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 367.27 with a total volume of 2,006.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $220.00 $135.8K 794 19 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $100.5K 131 15 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $200.00 $93.9K 1.0K 161 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $59.8K 216 41 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $217.50 $39.0K 367 159

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,216,771, the price of TWLO is up 0.23% at $206.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $240

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $283.

