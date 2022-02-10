Merck & Co Whale Trades For February 10

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Merck & Co MRK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Merck & Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $969,120, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $221,351.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $77.5 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $77.5 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $72.50 $265.2K 4.2K 1.1K MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $143.0K 3.9K 620 MRK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $75.00 $81.7K 359 608 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $72.50 $73.8K 4.2K 680 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $72.50 $70.2K 4.2K 1.3K

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,615,829, the price of MRK is down -0.59% at $76.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Merck & Co:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $101.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

