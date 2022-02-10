Peloton Interactive Whale Trades For February 10

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Peloton Interactive.

Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $205,835 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $339,526.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $45.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Peloton Interactive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Peloton Interactive's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $29.00 $141.6K 2.9K 635 PTON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $29.00 $70.0K 2.9K 880 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $45.00 $45.1K 2.6K 41 PTON CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $41.00 $38.7K 2.7K 919 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $35.00 $37.2K 12.3K 575

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,890,971, the price of PTON is down -1.48% at $38.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.