Boeing Whale Trades For February 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $692,700 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,094,672.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $225.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $225.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $363.7K 5.6K 250 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $129.0K 8.8K 116 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $129.0K 8.8K 116 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $120.0K 636 0 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $215.00 $116.0K 5.5K 740

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,435,443, the price of BA is up 1.88% at $219.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $288.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

