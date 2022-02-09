Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAL

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Airlines Group.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 57 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,192,749 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $2,966,315.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $30.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $20.00 $581.4K 3.2K 2 AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $8.00 $215.0K 248 200 AAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $17.00 $177.8K 6.7K 3.6K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $13.00 $161.8K 414 245 AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $13.00 $148.5K 414 282

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 31,440,290, the price of AAL is up 3.42% at $18.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.