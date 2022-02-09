Looking At Etsy's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $601,062 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $402,248.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $200.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $93.8K 259 48 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $160.00 $80.5K 67 197 ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $80.3K 259 159 ETSY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $130.00 $80.0K 120 20 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $78.4K 259 50

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,490,969, the price of ETSY is up 2.95% at $145.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200

UBS upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $180

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

