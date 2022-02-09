Affirm Holdings Whale Trades For February 09

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 49 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,954,451, and 35 are calls, for a total amount of $2,412,503.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $100.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $100.00 $861.5K 1.4K 218 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $381.4K 1.8K 209 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $60.00 $377.5K 4.6K 821 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $308.4K 46 71 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $63.00 $213.0K 3.2K 556

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,006,091, the price of AFRM is up 7.73% at $70.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $72

DA Davidson upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $75

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Stephens & Co. upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $72

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.