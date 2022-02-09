Starbucks Whale Trades For February 09

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks SBUX we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $131,752 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,067,450.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $105.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 4107.2 with a total volume of 23,614.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $130.5K 7.6K 2.0K SBUX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $100.00 $99.3K 1.7K 228 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $92.0K 5.8K 1.1K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $91.7K 7.6K 130 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $91.0K 1.7K 531

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,399,506, the price of SBUX is up 2.33% at $97.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $123.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $106

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $101.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

