Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NEWR

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on New Relic.

Looking at options history for New Relic NEWR we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,248,404 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $195,680.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $105.0 for New Relic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for New Relic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of New Relic's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

New Relic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $105.00 $185.0K 405 106 NEWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $105.00 $145.6K 405 188 NEWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $95.00 $123.2K 1.3K 723 NEWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $95.00 $81.2K 1.3K 409 NEWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $95.00 $77.2K 1.3K 901

Where Is New Relic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,719,203, the price of NEWR is down -23.92% at $83.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On New Relic:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $150

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on New Relic, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

