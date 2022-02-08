What Are Whales Doing With Amgen

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amgen AMGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Amgen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,730, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $808,592..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $275.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $275.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $110.0K 5.6K 226 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $225.00 $85.7K 161 217 AMGN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $245.00 $79.9K 606 96 AMGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $235.00 $61.9K 726 90 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $240.00 $61.0K 109 159

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,016,265, the price of AMGN is up 8.99% at $243.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.