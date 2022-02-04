10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $900.00 $38.6K 6.0K 40.9K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $3150.00 $38.0K 1.3K 12.4K CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $45.00 $29.7K 3.7K 4.3K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $185.0K 4.4K 2.1K EBAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $196.5K 3.0K 1.5K HBI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $56.0K 2.1K 822 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $289.8K 13.2K 608 PHM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $35.0K 16 377 CHGG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $51.9K 1.3K 366 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $30.00 $55.2K 2.0K 295

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 6077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $3150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 1385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 69 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 3754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 4420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY EBAY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 133 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.5K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 3019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HBI HBI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 350 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 2142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 350 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 169 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $289.8K, with a price of $1715.0 per contract. There were 13215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PHM PHM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 714 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHGG CHGG, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 1334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 2074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.