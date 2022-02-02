United Parcel Service Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service.

Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $120,248 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,060,254.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $260.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $250.00 $201.6K 303 693 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $210.00 $199.7K 449 118 UPS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/04/22 $220.00 $88.0K 1.0K 336 UPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $185.00 $76.0K 798 15 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $220.00 $65.5K 1.0K 203

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,140,957, the price of UPS is down -0.34% at $229.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service:

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $191

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

