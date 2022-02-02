This Is What Whales Are Betting On Thermo Fisher Scientific

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Looking at options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $75,300 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,620,846.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $960.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Thermo Fisher Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $960.0 in the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $765.7K 147 20 TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $600.00 $160.0K 1.1K 38 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $580.00 $130.1K 351 62 TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $440.00 $97.7K 0 0 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $520.00 $80.0K 22 10

Where Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 890,488, the price of TMO is up 0.8% at $599.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

