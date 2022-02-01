Norwegian Cruise Line Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Looking at options history for Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $69,355 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,159,624.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Norwegian Cruise Line options trades today is 8743.0 with a total volume of 9,637.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Norwegian Cruise Line's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $125.3K 3.9K 106 NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $125.2K 3.9K 206 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $116.5K 526 100 NCLH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $22.50 $100.0K 8.5K 250 NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $93.4K 494 175

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,938,275, the price of NCLH is up 4.51% at $21.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Norwegian Cruise Line:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

