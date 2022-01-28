Wynn Resorts Whale Trades For January 28

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts WYNN we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $425,441 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $648,898.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $105.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $82.4K 2.2K 92 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $76.2K 4.4K 19 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $68.6K 2.2K 39 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $84.00 $63.5K 8 3 WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $85.00 $57.5K 4.1K 0

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,280,217, the price of WYNN is up 1.67% at $84.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $93.

CBRE has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

