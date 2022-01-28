Pfizer Whale Trades For January 28

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,209,710 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,028,618.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $60.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 19950.93 with a total volume of 11,436.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $28.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $55.00 $843.0K 29.4K 171 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $55.00 $495.0K 55.5K 386 PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $47.00 $310.0K 18.2K 30 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $51.50 $147.3K 478 1.4K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $53.00 $58.0K 3.0K 266

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,019,234, the price of PFE is up 2.1% at $54.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $70

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

