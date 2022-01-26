 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Bank of America
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 2:01pm   Comments
What Are Whales Doing With Bank of America

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Bank of America.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $192,919, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $598,781.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 37188.09 with a total volume of 10,796.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $43.00 $145.5K 2.9K 702
BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $114.0K 79.2K 2.0K
BAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $42.00 $87.5K 198 100
BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $44.00 $78.7K 3.9K 528
BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $53.7K 53.4K 1.4K

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 23,602,598, the price of BAC is up 1.05% at $45.91.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America:

  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $52.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $51.
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

