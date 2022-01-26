10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $310.00 $38.4K 5.0K 12.4K T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $25.50 $49.5K 4.7K 7.2K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $32.00 $26.2K 543 1.6K TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $165.00 $46.6K 1.7K 503 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $70.00 $32.5K 371 471 ATVI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $133.2K 1.3K 392 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $139.00 $25.6K 19 224 DISCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $35.3K 124.6K 130 ROKU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $150.00 $116.3K 62 91 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $2640.00 $35.7K 140 46

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 5075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $25.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 4728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 1746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $362.0 per contract. There were 371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 723 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 370 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.2K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 359 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 124687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 723 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.3K, with a price of $5819.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $2640.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $4470.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.