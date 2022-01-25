 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At General Electric's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At General Electric's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on General Electric (NYSE:GE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for General Electric.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $640,312, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $61,038.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $95.0 for General Electric over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Electric's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Electric's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

General Electric Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/11/22 $90.00 $148.5K 22 500
GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $95.00 $144.3K 3.3K 216
GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $120.0K 4.3K 262
GE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $88.00 $60.0K 1.0K 779
GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $83.00 $43.0K 7 1.0K

Where Is General Electric Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 11,462,356, the price of GE is down -6.92% at $90.2.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On General Electric:

  • Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $120
  • Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $122

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (GE)

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles 300 Points; Sierra Oncology Shares Jump
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Why Is General Electric Crashing? Chart Shows Warning Signs For Bulls
Why Plug Power And FuelCell Shares Are Falling Today
Why GE Shares Are Falling
Why This Investor Would Buy General Electric Stock On The Dip Following Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com