 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sea Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
Sea Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sea (NYSE:SE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,409,446, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $851,270.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $300.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $185.00 $430.5K 11 363
SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $196.2K 610 261
SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $164.2K 2 219
SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $290.00 $146.9K 909 116
SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $190.00 $103.2K 977 243

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 13,782,886, the price of SE is down -6.42% at $144.49.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

  • Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $190

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (SE)

What Are Whales Doing With Sea
Where Sea Stands With Analysts
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
What Are Whales Doing With Sea
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com