Apple Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Apple.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 59%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $820,460, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,459,219.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $112.5 to $200.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apple options trades today is 17656.11 with a total volume of 53,317.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $112.5 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $160.00 $714.4K 1.1K 6.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $208.7K 34.4K 5.5K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $160.00 $164.0K 15.0K 5.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $112.50 $138.7K 2.8K 88 AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $175.00 $110.9K 16.0K 1.1K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,607,209, the price of AAPL is down -1.53% at $159.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

